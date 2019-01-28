Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (15,378.62, up 12.57 points).

article continues below

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Up 53 cents, or 5.97 per cent, to $9.41 on 22.7 million shares.

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX:NHK). Materials. Up four cents, or 10.67 per cent, to 41.5 cents on 11.6 million shares.

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings. (TSX:TGOD). Health care. Up 32 cents, or 8.6 per cent, to $4.04 on 10.7 million shares.

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down five cents, or 2.5 per cent, to $1.95 on 8.6 million shares.

Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA). Health care. Up 36 cents, or 3.82 per cent, to $9.79 on 7.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $3.12, or 4.87 per cent, to $67.22 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies reporting:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Down $13.49 or 27.8 per cent to $35.01. SNC-Lavalin's CEO says ongoing diplomatic tensions between Canada and Saudi Arabia are hurting the company’s bottom line and forcing it to consider a possible retreat from the oil-rich state as SNC share prices plunged to a three-year low. Amid an international row that has only escalated since last summer, Neil Bruce cited Ottawa’s recent granting of asylum to a Saudi teenager as the latest likely blow to business, spurring him to order a review of where the engineering and construction giant conducts operations, with an eye to "predictability."

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:OGI). Up $1.14 or 19.16 per cent to $7.09. Licensed cannabis producer Organigram Holdings says net revenue in its latest quarter hit $12.4 million, up from $2.4 million from a year earlier, due to the launch of recreational pot sales in October. Organigram says its sales during the three-month period ended Nov. 30 marked a record quarterly high and amounted to more than what the company has historically sold to medical patients in an entire year. The Moncton-based company also reported that during what was its financial first quarter it sold 1.7 million grams of dried flower, up from 195,075 grams during the same period a year earlier.